Khaama Press: The provincial governor of northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party Ata Mohammad Noor has claimed that certain circles in the government are attempting to spark ethnic tensions among the people. In a statement released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Noor said the misbehaviors and wrong approaches by the circles have resulted into growing gap among the Afghan people belonging to different tribes and ethnicities. Click here to read more (external link).