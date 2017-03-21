Noor Announces His Intention To Run For President

Tolo News: Addressing guests attending Nowruz celebrations in Mazar-e-Sharif on Tuesday, Balkh provincial governor Atta Mohammad Noor said that he would in the near future discuss his future plans over running in the next presidential elections. “I thank President (Ashraf Ghani) for his trust and for re-appointing me as the governor of Balkh. Soon I will make a decision over my resignation after consultation with political allies in order to participate in the upcoming elections,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).