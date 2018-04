Tolo News: Balkh residents claim Atta Noor back-tracked on his decision not to step down until his demands were met. Noor agreed to step aside after three months of tension. But sources in Jamiat’s leadership council said that Noor and the Presidential Palace had reached an agreement regarding his replacement, and that of the position of Balkh police commander, several ministries and embassies. Click here to read more (external link).