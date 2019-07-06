Newly Elected Parliament Speaker Vows To Expedite Legislation

Tolo News: The 56-year-old Rahmani has graduated from the Military University of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and has served as head of the National Economy Commission of the Wolesi Jirga, the Lower House of Parliament for eight years – after he was first elected as representative of Parwan residents in the parliament. He has also served as head of the chamber of commerce of Parwan province and head of a local council in Bagram district. Click here to read more (external link).