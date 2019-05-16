New MPs Fail To Elect Parliament Speaker

Tolo News: New lawmakers in the Afghan parliament, the Wolesi Jirga, on Thursday convened an extraordinary session to elect the house speaker and the administrative board but none of the four candidates got adequate votes to secure the seat. Their special session was held just a day after the Election Commission announced the final results of Kabul elections, which was seemed as a hurdle for the election of the administrative board and the speaker. Four MPs including Mir Rahman Rahmani, Kamal Naser Osuli, Mirwais Yasini and Omar Nasir Mujadadedi were competing for securing the seat of the house speaker. Click here to read more (external link).