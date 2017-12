New Cabinet Ministers Sworn In

Tolo News: The ministers include the following:

Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami

Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak

Information and Technology Minister Shahzadgul Aryubi

Economy Minister Mohammad Mustafa Mastoor

Border and Tribal Affairs Minister Gul Aqa Shirzai

Agriculture Minister Nasir Ahmad Durani

Rural Rehabilitation and Development Minister Mujib Rahman Karimi

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Hamidullah Tahmasi

Higher Education Minister Najibullah Khawaja Omari

Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled Minister Faizullah Zaki

Public Works Minister Yama Yari

