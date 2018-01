1TV: Mohammad Dawood will be introduced as the governor of Balkh in a ceremony in Afghan National Army’s 209th Corps near the provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif city, sources told 1TV. Dawood, who is living in Kabul, was introduced by President Ashraf Ghani to replace Ata Mohammad Noor as the governor of Balkh province over three weeks ago. But Noor who has held the post for over a decade has refused to leave. Click here to read more (external link).