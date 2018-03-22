New Balkh Governor Officially Takes Over

Tolo News: Mohammad Ishaq Rahgozar, who was among three candidates recommended for the Balkh governor’s post, officially took over the reins on Thursday. Rahgozar was appointed to the position based on a decree issued by President Ashraf Ghani. Former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor, who addressed a ceremony to introduce the new governor, thanked the president and the Presidential Palace’s negotiations team for their efforts to end the rift between himself and government. Rahgozar is a member of Jamiat-e-Islami and a close aide to Noor. He was governor of Balkh during the interim and transitional governments in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

