New Balkh Governor Officially Takes Over

Tolo News: Mohammad Ishaq Rahgozar, who was among three candidates recommended for the Balkh governor’s post, officially took over the reins on Thursday. Rahgozar was appointed to the position based on a decree issued by President Ashraf Ghani. Former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor, who addressed a ceremony to introduce the new governor, thanked the president and the Presidential Palace’s negotiations team for their efforts to end the rift between himself and government. Rahgozar is a member of Jamiat-e-Islami and a close aide to Noor. He was governor of Balkh during the interim and transitional governments in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
- Jamiat ‘Sidelined’ In Noor-Govt Agreement – Sources from the leadership team of Jamiat-e-Islami party have said they were not included in the talks where an agreement was reached between government and the former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor. Jamiat have stated they do not accept the agreement.