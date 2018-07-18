Naderi Resigned Over Mining Contract Issue: Nehan

Tolo News: Nargis Nehan the acting minister of mines and petroleum said on Tuesday that former minister of urban development and housing, Sayed Mansour Sadat Naderi, resigned from his post so as not to lose two mining contracts he had bid for in his personal capacity. The contracts involve the Badakhshan Gold Mine and the Sar-e-Pul Balkhab Copper Mine. Nehan said according to the law, government officials may not simultaneously hold official positions and own companies that have been awarded government contracts. Click here to read more (external link).

