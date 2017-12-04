MPs Approve 11 Ministers but Rejected Female Candidate

Tolo News: Lawmakers in the parliament on Monday approved 11 out of 12 cabinet ministers and rejected the appointment of, Nagis Nehan, the female nominee for the Ministry of Mines. MPs approved Tariq Shah Bahrami as the Minister of Defence and Wais Ahmad Barack as the Minister of the Interior.

In addition, parliament confirmed the following new ministers:

· Yama Yari, the nominee for Ministry of Public Works with 156 confidence votes;

· Faizullah Zaki, the nominee for Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs with 126;

· Najibullah Khwaja Omari, the nominee for the Ministry Higher Education with 124;

· Hamidullah Tahmasi, the nominee for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation with 149;

· Mujib Rahman Karimi, nominee for the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) with 129;

· Nasir Ahmad Durani, nominee for the Ministry of Agriculture with 144 confidence votes;

· Gul Aqa Shirzai nominee for the Ministry of Border and Tribal Affairs with 158 confidence votes;

· Mohammad Mustafa Mastoor, the nominee for the Ministry of Economic Affairs with 155; and

· Shahzadgul Aryobi the nominee for the Ministry of Information and Technology 115 confidence votes.

