MPs Agree On New Faces To Run For Parliament Speaker

Tolo News: After 35 days of turmoil over the election of new speaker for the parliament, lawmakers on Monday agreed on two new candidates to contest for the position of the speaker so that the current crisis in the house comes to an end. From 229 MPs present in the house on Monday, 120 of them voted to invalidate one controversial vote. Meanwhile, 115 MPs voted in favor of the decision to accept the controversial vote. Based on this decision, Mir Rahman Rahmani, who got 123 votes in the previous voting, can enter the race only if no one succeeds to get the required votes in the next two rounds of the voting. The MPs agreed to hold another voting on Tuesday to elect a new speaker for the Wolesi Jirga, the Lower House of the Parliament. The lawmakers appointed Malik Qais Noor Agha, an MP from Nangarhar, as acting speaker of the parliament. Click here to read more (external link).