Ariana: Amir Khan Muttaqi, [Taliban] Afghanistan’s acting minister of Foreign Affairs, says that the outcome of the international conference in Tashkent indicates progress in diplomatic relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the region and the world. Muttaqi said that the process of placing IEA diplomats at Afghanistan’s embassies continues and many nations are ready to accept these new envoys. Click here to read more (external link).