Mohaqiq Confirms Divergence Within Atmar’s Team

Tolo News: Vice presidential candidate Mohammad Mohaqiq on Wednesday confirmed internal rift among members of presidential runner Mohammad Haneef Atmar’s team. He said that there is a possibility that members of this team will join another campaign as confirmed differences between four key members of the campaign. “It is a reality that some issues came upon whether we should consider the premiership position in our campaign but an agreement was not achieved in this respect and this damaged all of us and stopped our election campaign. But it was not the only reason; there are some other factors as well,” Mr. Mohaqiq explained. Click here to read more (external link).

