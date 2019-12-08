Meeting on Afghan Election Did Not Break Impasse

Tolo News: A meeting on Sunday between election commissioners and campaign teams, political parties, civil society and election observers, in which the electoral standoff was discussed, did not provide solutions to the current standoff. The election campaign teams discussed issues about the Afghan presidential polls, particularly the disputed 300,000 votes, which, according to campaign teams, have delayed the results announcement multiple times. Each participant had three minutes to talk but their differing opinions about the disputed votes stymied the televised meeting. Click here to read more (external link).

