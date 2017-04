Tolo News: Ahmad Zia Massoud, who was sacked from his position as the president’s special representative for reforms and good governance, on Tuesday said the move could pave the way for political instability in the country. President Ashraf Ghani fired Massoud on Monday night, without giving any details. However, soon after the announcement, Ghani’s spokesman Shahhussain Murtazawi said Massoud had been fired due to weak performance. Click here to read more (external link).

