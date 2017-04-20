Massoud Calls for Early Elections, Asks Ghani to Step Down

Tolo News: Consultations will be held between a number of political leaders over the next few days where they will discuss issues relating to early elections, the establishment of an interim government and the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani, said Rahmatullah Bezhanpor, spokesman for Ghani’s former special representative for reforms and good governance Ahmad Zia Massoud. He said that following the dismissal of Massoud, the presidential palace guards prevented Massoud’s office staff from going to work and that these people now face an uncertain future. Click here to read more (external link).