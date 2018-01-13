Little Progress Made In Govt-Jamiat Talks: Noor

Tolo News: Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted governor of Balkh and CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami Party, at a gathering in Mazar-e-Sharif City on Saturday said ‘little progress’ has been made in government and Jamiat negotiations. “Jamiat-e-Islami and government negotiations are ongoing and we hope that the meetings and talks continue and resolve the problems through an agreement. I will call on you for civil moves if the negotiations did not reach an agreement. We will not stay calm, are you ready?” Noor asked his supporters in Balkh gathering. Click here to read more (external link).

