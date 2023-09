Tolo News: Former president Hamid Karzai’s relatives confirmed there is a ban on Karzai’s travel abroad. “Karzai had received official invitations from three countries when he returned to Afghanistan from England, but he was not allowed to travel. As far as internal visits are concerned, Afghans come daily and their documents are checked by the security forces, then they are allowed to enter,” said Shahzada Masoud, a relative of Karzai. Click here to read more (external link).