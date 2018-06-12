Karzai ‘Open’ To Running Again For President







Tolo News: While Afghanistan’s constitution allows a president to serve only two terms in office, former president Hamid Karzai has said that should political parties reach an agreement over him running for office he would stand against the challenges and do so. “Unfortunately, there is confusion in the constitution of Afghanistan about a citizen (being able) to serve more than two terms as president. But most interpretations of the constitution are that a person can’t run for president for consecutive periods, but some others say that a person is allowed to run as president only twice,” said legal expert Ainuddin Bahaduri. Click here to read more (external link).