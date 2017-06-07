Jamiat Official Calls for Early Elections to Fix Current Crisis

Tolo News: A top member of Jamiat-e-Islami party, Ismail Khan, has called on the international community to stop funding the Afghan government saying it has failed to fix the deteriorating situation in the country and other issues of national interest. The statement comes just two days after acting foreign affairs minister Salahuddin Rabbani, who is also the leader of Jamiat-e-Islami party, said his party was calling for the swift dismissal of all heads of security institutions including President Ashraf Ghani’s national security advisor Haneef Atmar following a string of deadly attacks in Kabul last week that left over a 150 people dead and hundreds others injured. Click here to read more (external link).