Jamiat Leaders Feud, Intra-Party Tensions Rise

Tolo News: Atta Mohammad Noor, the chief executive of the Jamiat-e-Islami party, on Saturday accused Salahuddin Rabbani, the chairman of the party, and Ahmad Zia Massoud, a party member, of trying to monopolize the chairmanship of the party. This comes two days after a number of members of the Jamiat-e-Islami Leadership Council, in a move led by Atta Mohammad Noor, voted in a majority to replace the current leader Salahuddin Rabbani with Enayatullah Shadab, who will now lead the council. Click here to read more (external link).