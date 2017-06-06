Jamiat-ARG Tensions Deepen As Atmar Row Grows

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s Jamiat-e-Islami Party on Tuesday said the party will announce its next move regarding the presidential palace’s rejection of one of its demands, which was for the removal of Hanif Atmar as chief of the national security council. The statement comes a day after acting foreign affairs minister Salahuddin Rabbani, who is also the leader of Jamiat-e-Islami party, said his party was calling for the immediate dismissal of all heads of security institutions in Afghanistan following a string of deadly attacks in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).

