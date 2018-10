Ariana: “Abdullah has been given three chances, this time, it is better for him to move forward based on a principle set for him by Jamiat-e-Islami party,” Ismail Khan said. Speaking to Ariana News, Ismail Khan also criticized the National Unity Government – describing it as “kindergarten”. He said sidelining the jihadi figures have been the reason behind the government’s failure and ongoing challenges in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

Related