Ismail Khan Calls Jamiat Party’s Congress, Election ‘Fake’

Tolo News: Mohammad Ismail Khan, a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami party and a former mujahedeen leader, on Monday said the party congress that was held last week was “fake” and that the leaders of Jamiat who attended the event thought it was aimed at building a consensus among political parties around peace. The meeting was held by one faction of the Jamiat party, which is led by Ata Mohammad Noor. Khan said that regarding the recent rift between Salauddin Rabani and Ata Mohammad Noor, he supports neither of them and he warned against division within the party. Click here to read more (external link).

