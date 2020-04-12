Iran’s foreign minister urges enhanced peace, unity in Afghanistan

Press TV

April 12, 2020

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has stressed the importance of strengthening unity among Afghanistan’s various parties and establishing peace and stability in the country.

In a Sunday phone call with Mohammed Haneef Atmar, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign minister said relations between Tehran and Kabul should be promoted in all fields.

Earlier this week, Zarif held separate phone conversations with Afghan President-elect Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah on issues of common interest, from the latest developments in Afghanistan’s political arena and the troubles that emerged in the wake of the recent presidential election in Afghanistan to bilateral cooperation in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Iranian minister also highlighted political structures based upon Afghanistan’s Constitution as the pivots of the country’s peace and national reconciliation process.

The top Iranian diplomat reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan with the participation of all Afghan political groups within the framework of the Constitution.

Abdullah, who serves as the chief executive officer of the outgoing administration, rejected a decision by Afghanistan’s Election Commission last month to announce Ghani as the winner of the presidential election, proclaiming himself to be president-elect. On March 9, Ghani and Abdullah both held inauguration ceremonies in the capital Kabul.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on March 22 that hasty measures taken by the US administration to reach an agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan and inattention to the country’s domestic issues are the main reasons behind the current political crisis in the country following the presidential election.

The Islamic Republic invites Afghanistan’s political leaders and regional countries to use their utmost capacities to find a solution to the current differences between the two leaders in line with the public interests of the Afghan people and in order to maintain peace and stability in the country, which would have great impact on the entire region, the ministry added.

The United States signed a deal with the Afghan Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha, on February 29. Under the deal, the Taliban have agreed to sever ties with al-Qaeda and other terror groups and sit down for peace talks with the Afghan government. In return, Washington will start a phased withdrawal of troops.

The Afghan government was a party neither to the negotiations nor to the deal that was primarily aimed at reducing violence in the war-torn country.

Since it was signed, however, violence has escalated with the militants carrying out dozens of deadly attacks across the country.

On March 10, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing the deal.