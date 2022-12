Tolo News: The deputy minister of interior Noor Jalal Jalali said on Wednesday that 27 new districts have been formed at the people’s will and based on the order of the Islamic Emirate’s leader. Analysts said that the current government should think about solving the country’s key issues instead of creating new districts. Afghanistan now has 364 districts in 34 provinces. With the creation of additional districts, that number will rise to 391. Click here to read more (external link).