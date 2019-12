Ariana: Prominent members of the Islamic Party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar left the party and are trying to form a new political process. The Islamic party’s officials confirmed that important members like Farooq Wardak, Jomaa Khan Hamdard, Amin Waqad, Wahidullah Sabawoon, and many more are no more a part of the party. Click here to read more (external link).