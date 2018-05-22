Impact of Afghanistan’s political instability on youth

AA: Political stability and peace-building are among the key concerns of today’s Afghan people, but also the areas they are most disappointed about. In recent years, the popular belief that the Afghan society could really progress toward peace and political stability has been severely shaken. The belief that the country could one day unite did not arise instantly at one single time, but was built over many years and only gradually reached its most intense level with the passage of centuries. Afghanistan’s independence era (1919) is a remarkable example that renewed people’s hopes for a peaceful country again. Click here to read more (external link).