Iklil Hakimi appointed as senior presidential advisor for international affairs

Khaama Press: The former Minister of Finance Iklil Hakimi has been appointed as the senior presidential advisor for the international affairs, a day after he announced his resignation from the ministry of finance. Without disclosing further information, Hakimi further added that he has stepped down from his post due to family issues. This comes as Afghanistan’s Trade and Commerce Minister and the Deputy Minister for Telecommunication and Information Technology had stepped down from their positions earlier. The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi had also resigned from his position nearly two weeks ago. Click here to read more (external link).