8am: The contents of this article report the escape of Ashraf Ghani from the citadel on the afternoon of August 15, 2021, based on my interviews with a key PPS official, a national security official, and a PPS soldier. I did my interviews in person. The interviewees spoke on the condition of anonymity. It is the first time that security officials close to Ashraf Ghani have spoken out about his escape. Click here to read more (external link).