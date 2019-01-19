Hizb-e-Islami Leader Hekmatyar Runs For President

Tolo News: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the Hizb-e-Islami leader, who entered a peace deal with the Afghan government in 2016 and returned home after almost 20 years, entered the race for 2019 presidential elections on Saturday. Fazl Hadi Wazeen, an Islamic studies researcher and a university lecturer, is Hekmatyar’s running mate for first Vice President. Qazi Hafizurrahman Naqi, Hekmatyar’s running mate for second Vice President is an Islamic studies graduate and has worked in the Supreme Court. Click here to read more (external link).

