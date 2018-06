Tolo News: Members of the Helmand peace convoy on Thursday blasted President Ashraf Ghani for having reportedly criticized the activists. “The president criticized us and said that we (peace activists) were not polite and spoke in a colorful way. But we told him (Ghani) that we conveyed to him what the people wanted,” said Mohammad Iqbal Khyber, the head of Helmand Peace Convoy. Click here to read more (external link).

Related