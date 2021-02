1TV: Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbduddin Hekmatyar on Sunday warned that his followers will surround the presidential palace and force end of existing rule if the government doesn’t implement their deal. Speaking in a ceremony to mark Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, Hekmatyar said that thousands of Hizb-i-Islami prisoners are still in government prisons and its supporters have not been given jobs and shelters promised. Click here to read more (external link).

