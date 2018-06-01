Hekmatyar Reacts to Calls for Renaming Afghanistan Back to Khorasan

Ariana: “Some individuals shamelessly say we don’t accept the name of Afghanistan and want to change it to Khorasan. Khorasan is a province in Iran. There is no one to hold them accountable and give them a lesson,” Hekmatyar said while speaking at a mosque in Kabul. Recently, Abdul Latif Pedram, leader of the National Congress Party, in protest against government’s decision to distribute the electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC) called for the name of Afghanistan to be changed back to Khorasan and the national anthem be changed from Pashto to Persian. Click here to read more (external link).