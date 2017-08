Tolo News: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said the recent statement by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the Hizb-e-Islami leader, about Afghanistan’s National Hero Ahmad Shah Massoud are rooted from a reprisal and that those remarks will not affect the status of the country’s martyrs. Abdullah said that Hekmatyar was seeking fame by making such ‘false allegations’. Click here to read more (external link).