Tolo News: The Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who is running for president, at a campaign rally on Wednesday slammed the Afghan government leaders as "foreigners' slaves" and called the government "un-Islamic". Mr. Hekmatyar said the incumbent government — which is led by President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah — has been "occupied" by foreigners.