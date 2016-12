Tolo News: Nangarhar governor Gulab Mangal on Tuesday said the Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will move to the province in the near future and they are ready to welcome him. Mangal said Hekmatyar will live in Nangarhar until his name has been removed from the UN’s black list. The governor said they have allocated a house for him in the Border Affairs Department’s building in Jalalabad city. Click here to read more (external link).