Hekmatyar Criticizes Election System

Tolo News: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, on Wednesday said that if parliamentary elections are held as planned less than 10 percent of the people will have representatives in parliament. According to Hekmatyar, more than half of the country’s population will be deprived of the right to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections. “Is an election worthy if half of the population of the country is deprived of their right to vote? What will it be worth and which problem will be solved?” asked Hekmatyar. Click here to read more (external link).

Related