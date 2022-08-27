Hekmatyar calls for elected body to decide future governance system

Ariana: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, on Friday called for establishment of a council whose members would be elected by the people and which would draft a constitution and decide the future governance system. “We never want to join a government which is not formed based on the people’s votes…where the highest authority is not a council that would represent the national consensus, a council whose members are not elected by the people and whose decisions are not fully respected ” Hekmatyar said at his weekly sermon. Click here to read more (external link).