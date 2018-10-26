Gulbuddin Hekmatyar Challenged Atta Muhammad Noor

Ariana: The leader of Hezb-e Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has challenged the former Balkh governor, Atta Muhammad Noor to recapture the Chamtal district instead of seizing the Presidential Palace (ARG). Previously, Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party in an interview with Ariananews has claimed that if “foreigners” allow him he can seize the Presidential Palace (ARG) in three days. “Noor cannot capture only one district. Seizing the Presidential Palace is a big issue. Some parts of Balkh province are under the control of Taliban,” Hekmatyar told Ariananews. Click here to read more (external link).