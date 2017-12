Tolo News: Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor’s flight on Thursday night was barred to take off from Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi Airport in Mazar-e-Sharif City to Kandahar Airport, in the west of Afghanistan. Noor wanted to visit Kandahar and attend a gathering with a number of political figures in the province on Friday. Click here to read more (external link).