Ghani’s second VP meets exiled Dostum in Turkey, invites him to Afghanistan

1TV: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s second Vice President Sarwar Danish met with First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum on Monday evening and invited him to Afghanistan. During the meeting, Dostum also said that the government should give satisfactory response to civilian movements in north northeast of the country and release Nizamuddin Qaisari, police chief of Qaisar district in Faryab, based on [Dostum office’s] statement. Click here to read more (external link).