Ghani’s Comment About ‘Worst Job On Earth’ Draws Sharp Criticism

Tolo News: In a television interview this week, President Ashraf Ghani said he had the worst job in the world – a statement that has been met with sharp criticism by Afghan critics and MPs. Some former officials and lawmakers said this statement was selfish and showed up Ghani’s inability to do the job. Critics blamed the president for monopolizing power, saying that by taking on all the responsibility he had himself to blame for the pressure he is under. Click here to read more (external link).

