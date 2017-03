1TV: President Ashraf Ghani has warned to ‘dissolve’ the parliament if it summons the security ministers. The issue was stated by Humayun Humayun, the first deputy speaker of the Wolesi Jirga ( House of representatives) during the Wolesi Jirga’s Saturday session which was held behind closed doors. Ghani’s remarks sparked strong reactions of a number of MPs in Wolesi Jirga. Click here to read more (external link).

Related