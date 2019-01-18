Ghani To Join Election Race With Four-Member Team

Tolo News: Sources said President Ashraf Ghani’s election ticket has been completed and that he will enter the race for 2019 presidential elections in the near future. Sources said Ghani’s ticket will include four individuals. Acting Interior Minister Amrullah Saleh and Second Vice President Sarwar Danish will be Ghani’s running mates, said the sources. The source said Suraya Dalil, former minister of public health, is also part of Ghani’s team as the third person, but the sources did not mention what her position will be. Click here to read more (external link).

