Ghani Proposes Abdullah Leads Peace Process

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani has publicly proposed that the leadership of the peace council be taken on by his political opponent Abdullah Abdullah, who disputed the recent election results and has announced a parallel government. The two sides could not reach an agreement when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Kabul last month and held meetings with both leaders (together and separately). As a consequence, the US announced a $1 billion reduction of its annual aid to Afghanistan, but mentioned that the decision will be reviewed if a solution is found to the political impasse. Click here to read more (external link).

Related