Ghani-Noor’s Close Ties Met With Mixed Reaction

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani and Atta Mohammad Noor have in recent weeks forged closer ties, a move that has been met with mixed reaction. A serious rift emerged between the two during the last presidential election – after the results were announced. At the time, Noor said he did not accept Ghani as the then president-elect. However, Noor reportedly hosted Ghani at his house in Mazar-e-Sharif city for one night this week. Unconfirmed reports indicate that Noor has directly entered political discussions with Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).