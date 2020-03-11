formats

‘Ghani is No Longer President’: Abdullah

Tolo News: Abdullah Abdullah in a statement issued on Wednesday said that the National Unity Government ‘ended’ after his swearing-in ceremony, and that “soon the chief executive of the inclusive government will officially be introduced.” “Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, former president of the National Unity Government, is no longer president and his decrees and orders are invalid,” Abdullah said. Click here to read more (external link).

