Ghani Fires MoFA Spokesman, Abdullah Says He Is Not Fired

Tolo News: Following a public row between Sediq Seddiqi, the presidential spokesman, and Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Sibaghatullah Ahmadi, President Ghani on Sunday fired Ahmadi and replaced him with the former ambassador to Turkmenistan, Mirwais Nab. The argument was over the propriety of the Taliban delegation to Pakistan. On Thursday Ahmadi publicly supported Pakistan’s hosting of the Taliban because it was in the interest of peace, while Ghani’s spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi condemned the meeting as inappropriate, saying that welcoming terrorists–whose only agenda is war–violates diplomatic norms. Click here to read more (external link).