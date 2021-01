Ariana: Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has appointed Wahid Majroh the Acting Minister of Public Health Ministry (MoPH), the Presidential Palace confirmed. This comes as, President Ghani had fired the country’s former health minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani, on December 31st, 2020, which raised questions over the legitimacy of President Ashraf Ghani’s move. Click here to read more (external link).